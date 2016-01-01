Episode #102

All aboard, the review train is now leaving the station! We have a car-load full of reviews this Episode courtesy of Nz17 including the remainder of Comic Party and new entries from Licensed by Royalty and Kodocha. And since we didn't load any video game reviews before we left the platform, this week we have a new Ravin' Rant about all those little things about localisation that can annoy someone.

Misc: "Ravin' Rant: Localization irks"