Episode #103

Behold, dear listeners, our promised new cohosts! I now proudly introduce jd10t and Cat13, the two new femmes d'animation here at ASO Radio. This is their first Episode, so please do give constructive criticism so that they may become the best new cohosts this season.



And how do we begin our new tenure with these cohosts? With a hearty helping of baseball anime and our ASO Radio Live! panel that we did at Anime Banzai, that's how! Listen and enjoy, or face the wrath of... straw! (Straw can be quite dry and scratchy and even uncomfortable at times, you see.)

Misc: "ASO Radio Live! from Anime Banzai 2006"