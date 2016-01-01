Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Online Anime Talk Radio Program

Episode #106

Creative Commons License
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
Episode Number Description Anime Review HotSpot
#106

Download (Ogg Vorbis, 7 MB)

Download (MP3, 3.5 MB)

 Another Episode with DB3? Believe it! We have some funny news this Episode, so be sure to listen to that. Also behold a pair of shotgun reviews and a video game review. Then we wrap it all in a warm and fluffy look forward at things in 2007. "Martian Successor Nadesico," "Tenchi Muyo GXP" Video Game Review: "Yoshi Touch 'n' Go (Nintendo DS)"
Misc: "Editorial: 2007 Anime Expectations"