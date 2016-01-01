Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Episode #107

 More silly news ensues this Episode. There is also some Dreamcast nostalgia. Good times, good times. But of course there are also anime reviews, including one based on a fighting game -- a fighting game for the SEGA Dreamcast. Coincidence? I think not, sir! "Power Stone," "Tenchi Muyo GXP" Video Game Review: "Elite Beat Agents (Nintendo DS)"