Episode #108

Woo-hoo: back in full force baby! We were gone for a bit after our triology of Episode with DB3, but now Nz17 is back with a nutritious serving of anime news and reviews. But lest not our manga and video games fans be left out in the cold, this Episode we have two manga reviews and two portable game reviews. As a matter of fact, how about we do that for the next two Episodes as well as this one? Sounds like a plan!