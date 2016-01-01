Episode #114

Okay this show has a small news section this time. But that's cool, right? I mean, you don't need to have huge blocks of news everytime, correct? Variety is the spice of life. I don't know what is the body of life, the meat, if you will, but variety apparently makes it taste good. And nobody wants to eat nasty meat without spice. But it is hard to market spicy nasty meat patties, so I think !XTREME! BERGERZ is a better name in this case. It is not a classy name, but mass consumerism is what sells in mass quantities.