Episode #116
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
|Episode Number
|Description
|Anime Review
|HotSpot
|#116
|Ye gads! It has been nearly a month since our last new Episode! We should better get back to the grind stone, then.
With so much time having passed us by, we have a stockpile of anime reviews amassed. You know what that means: shotgun review time! We'll wrap up two series and introduce some new ones too, when we take down them all with a shotgun review.
|"Boys Be...," "Gunslinger Girl," "Samurai Champloo"
|Manga Review: "FullMetal Alchemist: The Valley of White Petals"