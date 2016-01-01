Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Episode #116

 Ye gads! It has been nearly a month since our last new Episode! We should better get back to the grind stone, then.

With so much time having passed us by, we have a stockpile of anime reviews amassed. You know what that means: shotgun review time! We'll wrap up two series and introduce some new ones too, when we take down them all with a shotgun review.		 "Boys Be...," "Gunslinger Girl," "Samurai Champloo" Manga Review: "FullMetal Alchemist: The Valley of White Petals"