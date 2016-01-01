Episode #121

How have you been? Boy, seven months can really fly by when you get busy with life and anime. But hey, we're back, and we're bold, and we are ready with a smorgasbord of anime material that will blow your socks off your feet! We'll try to restrain ourselves, but trust me, we're busting at the seams with new reviews waiting for you, now and in the future. Did I mention the upcoming weekly Episodes? Good times ahead.