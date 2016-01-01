Episode #122

Holy cows, we are back again! And by we, I mean a special guest and I. Who is this special guest? You'll have to listen to the Episode - or I'll have to stop being a schmuck - for you to find out. I think I'll just stop being a schmuck then, and tell you our super-special guest is none other than long-time and old-time co-host of the show, DB3! For those of you unfamiliar with his work, go back and listen to like #105 and just about everything between #58 and #94. I'm sure it is a good use of thirty-eight hours of your ever more precious life, unless you have a scheduling conflict or something, and then it's cool.



Web Site of the Week: Anime Paper