It is the end of an era, and the dawn of a new era... and time for more ASO Radio! We wrap up our first decade of ASO Radio with Episode #125, a true milestone! And to celebrate, we bring out some dutifully critical reviews of the new Fullmetal Alchemist anime series, Brotherhood, and the original manga too. Put on your listening headphones and tune into a new decade of ASO Radio, my fellow otaku.