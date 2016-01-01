Episode #128

This Episode contains a special announcement about some changes we're going to be making around here. But it also contains a review of the anime Working!! (known as Wagnaria!! in North America) and an hour-long interview with the famous voice actor Sonny Strait and the musician - and convention favorite - Warky T. Chocobo. A nice mix of ASO Radio goodness that spans over ninety-eight minutes, this is an Episode you should not miss!

