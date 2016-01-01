Episode #82

A really funny Episode that was fun to make, #082 is one of our best. It includes our Funny, "Irresponsible President Bush," some meaty anime news (for a change), a couple of reviews that poke fun at boring anime, a manga review of Van Von Hunter, and the second part of our interview with voice actress Carrie Savage.

Manga Review: "Van Von Hunter"

Misc: "Carrie Savage Interview from Nan Desu Kan 2005 (Part Two)"