Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Online Anime Talk Radio Program

Episode #84

The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
#84

 We close out 2005 with a bang with this super-big Episode! We have lots of angsty fun with our Funny, feature a ton of quality reviews, update the news, and fan some mail. Then our HotSpot has two features, the second half of our Swaile/Smith interview and our annual year-end wrap-up review... thingy. Spend those gift cards well!

Have fun, and we'll see you in 2006!		 "Escaflowne: The Movie," "Gravitation," "Kaleido Star," "Maison Ikkoku," "Samurai Seven" Manga Review: "Warriors of Legend: Reflections of Japan in Sailor Moon"
Misc: "Annual Holiday Review Wrap-Up," "Doug Smith and Brad Swaile Interview from Nan Desu Kan 2005 (Part Two)"