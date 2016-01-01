Episode #84
|We close out 2005 with a bang with this super-big Episode! We have lots of angsty fun with our Funny, feature a ton of quality reviews, update the news, and fan some mail. Then our HotSpot has two features, the second half of our Swaile/Smith interview and our annual year-end wrap-up review... thingy. Spend those gift cards well!
Have fun, and we'll see you in 2006!
|"Escaflowne: The Movie," "Gravitation," "Kaleido Star," "Maison Ikkoku," "Samurai Seven"
|Manga Review: "Warriors of Legend: Reflections of Japan in Sailor Moon"
Misc: "Annual Holiday Review Wrap-Up," "Doug Smith and Brad Swaile Interview from Nan Desu Kan 2005 (Part Two)"