Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Online Anime Talk Radio Program

Episode #86

Creative Commons License
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
#86

Download (Ogg Vorbis, 9.6 MB)

Download (MP3, 3 MB)

 This Episode is like a good German beer: full of flavor, hearty, and filling. We manage a fine, interesting mix of news, a pair of quality anime reviews (one a drama, one a comedy, both for balancing effect), and the exciting conclusion to our Deb Rabbai interview. And unlike an imported beer, this Episode comes at a friendly economic price. :P "Neon Genesis Evangelion," "Maison Ikkoku" Misc: "Deb Rabbai Interview from Nan Desu Kan 2005 (Part Two)"