Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Online Anime Talk Radio Program

Episode #89

Creative Commons License
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
Episode Number Description Anime Review HotSpot
#89

Download (Ogg Vorbis, 12 MB)

Download (MP3, 4.1 MB)

 Watch out, Nz17's on a rampage! First he deals a whipping to newsies, then gives the what-for to audiophiles, and follows that up with verbal beatings for some of those deserving perverts. Interviews, funnies, and so much more on this Episode of ASO Radio! "Kodocha," "Whisper of the Heart" Misc: "Monica Rial Interview from Nan Desu Kan 2005 (Part One)," "Commercial Funnies Set 3"