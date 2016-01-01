Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Episode #94.3

The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
 Nz17 does his final review of Maison Ikkoku. What does this mean for the series? Listen and find out!

Afterwards we go old school with a review of Hyper Police, practically fall asleep with Night on the Galactic Railroad, and DB3 powers up with Power Stone.		 "Maison Ikkoku," "Hyper Police," "Night on the Galactic Railroad," "Power Stone"