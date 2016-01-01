Episode #94.3
|Episode Number
|Description
|Anime Review
|HotSpot
|#94.3
|Nz17 does his final review of Maison Ikkoku. What does this mean for the series? Listen and find out!
Afterwards we go old school with a review of Hyper Police, practically fall asleep with Night on the Galactic Railroad, and DB3 powers up with Power Stone.
|"Maison Ikkoku," "Hyper Police," "Night on the Galactic Railroad," "Power Stone"