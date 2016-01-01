Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Episode #101

Creative Commons License
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
#101

 Hey we got some great stuff for you this Episode indeed! We were able to go to the advance theatrical showing of Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie: The Conqueror of Shamballa: The Subtitle, and we have a full and thorough review waiting for you. Did we like it or was it awful dreck? Find out inside. "Animation Runner Kuromi," "Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie: The Conqueror of Shamballa" Video Game Review: "Kirby Canvas Curse," "Meteos"