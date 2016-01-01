Episode #104
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
|Episode Number
|Description
|Anime Review
|HotSpot
|#104
|Oh glee and rapture, we begin our interviews from Anime Banzai in this Episode. (Sarcasm does not even apply.) What a good way to begin things with our excellent interview featuring the creator and producer of Schlock Mercenary, Howard Tayler.
|"Last Exile"
|Misc: "Howard Tayler Interview from Anime Banzai 2006"