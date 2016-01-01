Episode #105
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
|Episode Number
|Description
|Anime Review
|HotSpot
|#105
|A special surprise is in store for this and the next two Episodes: we have DB3 as our cohost! So thrill to our hijinks comradery as we tag-team some anime reviews, some news, and a spicy HotSpot editorial about the anime-ignorant masses.
|"GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka," "Planetes," "Scrapped Princess"
|Misc: "Editorial: Ignorant Frat Boy"