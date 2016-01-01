Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Online Anime Talk Radio Program

Episode #105

Creative Commons License
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
Episode Number Description Anime Review HotSpot
#105

Download (Ogg Vorbis, 7.8 MB)

Download (MP3, 3.8 MB)

 A special surprise is in store for this and the next two Episodes: we have DB3 as our cohost! So thrill to our hijinks comradery as we tag-team some anime reviews, some news, and a spicy HotSpot editorial about the anime-ignorant masses. "GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka," "Planetes," "Scrapped Princess" Misc: "Editorial: Ignorant Frat Boy"