Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Online Anime Talk Radio Program

Episode #115

 Okay, so we have a video game review for you this Episode. Guess which system it is for! If you guess the Nintendo DS, you're right! (It's almost like that's the only one I have that gets Japanese games.) More than that, we review two more volumes of Samurai Champloo, one more of a certain series for boys, and read the fan mail. Nz17 wraps things up nicely with a special announcement about a future guest of ASO Radio. Ooh, listen to find out who! That Episode will be one to mark on your blog or calendar. "Boys Be...," "Samurai Champloo" Video Game Review: "Touch Detective"