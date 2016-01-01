Episode #115
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
|Episode Number
|Description
|Anime Review
|HotSpot
|#115
|Okay, so we have a video game review for you this Episode. Guess which system it is for! If you guess the Nintendo DS, you're right! (It's almost like that's the only one I have that gets Japanese games.) More than that, we review two more volumes of Samurai Champloo, one more of a certain series for boys, and read the fan mail. Nz17 wraps things up nicely with a special announcement about a future guest of ASO Radio. Ooh, listen to find out who! That Episode will be one to mark on your blog or calendar.
|"Boys Be...," "Samurai Champloo"
|Video Game Review: "Touch Detective"