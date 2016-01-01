Episode #126
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
|You know that whole thing about shorter, more manageable Episode lengths? Yeah, about that: got into a bit of a rant about anime production and buyer purchasing habits, so a short Episode isn't happening this time. What is happening is a great bit of anime news, an anime review of a classic from the golden days of the late 80's / early 90's, and a review of a recent release for the Nintendo DS in the HotSpot section.
|"YaWaRa! A Fashionable Judo Girl"
|Video Game Review: "Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days"