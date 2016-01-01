Episode #87

What a meaty chunky but-not-too-funky Episode of ASO Radio! For this Episode we crack open the vault of ASO's unheard past to bring out an ancient anime review from DB3 and Nz17 and the first set of many commercial funnies. We also feature a fresh find of amazingly preserved news, a review of a 20th Century anime, an untombed NDK interview, and speculation on the future of podcasting (hint hint: It involves ASO Radio!).

Misc: "Trevor Devall Interview from Nan Desu Kan 2005 (Part One)," "Commercial Funnies Set 1"