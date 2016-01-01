Episode #91

Nz17 starts things off with the parody "Springtime for Hoenheim" despite a sore tooth, then charges into a set of anime news sure to get some people talking. Due to acquisition issues (a.k.a. no DVDs in time for the show), we reach into the Vault for DB3's and Nz's take on Cat Soup. As a special bonus this week, we have some fine music courtesy of Norwegian Celery Farmers and Archer Avenue. Last to wrap things up we present a trio of features for our HotSpot that are sure to satisfy.

Misc: "The Evolution of Takuhai Magazine," "Fullmetal Alchemist End-of-Season Retrospective," "Commercial Funnies Set 5"