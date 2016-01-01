Episode #92

Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Creative Commons License
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
 We have a short yet sweet Episode this time. Nz17 realizes it's actually the beginning of Season 8, then gives a short-and-to-the-point set of news of both death and birth, reviews an 'angelic' anime series, and triumphantly bestows the return of the video game reviews to the HotSpot. "I'm Gonna Be an Angel" Video Game Review: "Psychonauts (Xbox)"