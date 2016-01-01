Episode #92
The Episodes which ASO Radio produces are licensed to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.
|Episode Number
|Description
|Anime Review
|HotSpot
|#92
|We have a short yet sweet Episode this time. Nz17 realizes it's actually the beginning of Season 8, then gives a short-and-to-the-point set of news of both death and birth, reviews an 'angelic' anime series, and triumphantly bestows the return of the video game reviews to the HotSpot.
|"I'm Gonna Be an Angel"
|Video Game Review: "Psychonauts (Xbox)"