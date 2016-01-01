Anime Podcast ASO Radio
Episode #96

 Well otaku-of-all-ages this Episode is packed to the brim with the unpatented ASO goodness. After all, if we patented it, how could we so easily share it? *wink*

We have dual reviews dueling for supremacy this week, a smorgasborg of international anime news, fan art contest winners, and a HotSpot video game review with special segment. What sort of unique offering are we bringing this week? The HotSpot has the first entry in a hopefully long-running series we like to call "Azure's Corner."		 "The Hakkenden - The Legend of the Dog Warriors," "Paranoia Agent" Video Game Review: "Taiko Drum Master (PlayStation 2)"
Misc: "Azure's Corner"