Episode #96

Well otaku-of-all-ages this Episode is packed to the brim with the unpatented ASO goodness. After all, if we patented it, how could we so easily share it? *wink*



We have dual reviews dueling for supremacy this week, a smorgasborg of international anime news, fan art contest winners, and a HotSpot video game review with special segment. What sort of unique offering are we bringing this week? The HotSpot has the first entry in a hopefully long-running series we like to call "Azure's Corner."