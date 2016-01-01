Episode #97

All right! Woo! We got some awesome new audio introductions for our reviews. Expect to see more next Episode too. This time we review the second entry in the Super GALS! series and the classic Dreamcast game Shenmue. And this Episode is host to the second entry in Azure's Corner. Get to downloading, this Episode is sweet and spicy!

Video Game Review: "Shenmue"

Misc: "Azure's Corner"